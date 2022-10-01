Lexington-Richland Five hires Dr. Ross an permanent superintendent

Dr. Akil Ross had been serving as interim superintendent for the last six months.

IRMO, S.C. — The school board of Lexington-Richland School District Five has officially hired Dr. Akil Ross as its new permanent superintendent.

The district approved a contract for Ross--who'd been the interim leader of the district--at their meeting Monday night, unanimously adopting the resolution on a 6-0 vote.

He'll officially take the title on February 1, when the new contract goes into effect. The old agreement that made him interim superintendent will be allowed to expire on January 31.

The district had named three finalists for the job, including Ross, last month.

Ross had been named interim superintendent last June after Dr. Christina Melton resigned at a meeting of the school board.

The new contract lasts until June 30, 2025 and will play Ross $210,000 annually.

In giving him the new contract, several board members praised Ross' work ethic, saying he created new initiatives even though he had only been hired on an interim basis. They also praised his demeanor and that they looked forward to working for him for a long time.