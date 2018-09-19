Hopkins, SC (WLTX) - The McEntire Joint National Guard Base received a few out-of-town visitors on Monday night, from "The Last Frontier" State.

Two Black Hawk helicopters along with a 22-person crew were transported to base by a C-17 plane, from Anchorage, AK.

They flew in to help in wake of tropical storm Florence.

"It's quite a long trip, obviously we are battling a little bit of jet lag," says Chief Warrant Officer J.D. Miller. "I think most of us have been in a hot part of the earth, nothing new, just takes a little to get used to and we're looking forward to contributing to the mission and helping people."

Miller says his battalion was picked specifically for search and rescue missions, something they do a lot of in Alaska.

"Alaska is one fifth of the continental united states," says Miller. "So we're used to operating and responding to events off the road system, things that are isolated via terrain or weather. In South Carolina with some of these flood events in possibly isolated communities that's something that's normal for us."

"The fear right now is that the town of Nichols," says Captain Jacob Barth of South Carolina. "There's going to be a lot of water in that area."

Capt. Barth says the Alaskan battalion will be heading to the coastal area to help in any way they can as rivers continue to rise and potentially flood areas like Nichols and Galivants Ferry.

He says although he normally doesn't see guardsmen from Alaska, he's appreciative that they answered the call.

"Last year I went out to Texas with a bout a 10-man team when Harvey hit Houston," says Capt. Barth. "This time we're seeing how in my own state how people have risen to the call. Having the ability to have those aircraft available to go out and help our citizens it really does increase our effectiveness."

"All of us are just happy to be here and happy to contribute," says Miller.

Along with Alaska, guardsmen from New York and Pennsylvania brought aircraft down to the Palmetto State to help with rescue efforts.

© 2018 WLTX