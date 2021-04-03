NBA star Alex English reelected to USC Board of Trustees

His reelection wasn't the slam dunk expected with no one else in the race and the backing of the governor.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina's first African American basketball star, Alex English, has been reelected as a trustee at his alma mater.

But it wasn't the slam dunk expected with no one else in the race and the backing of the governor.

A conservative lawmaker insisted on a vote Wednesday and 10 Republicans voted against English, who is just one of two Black members of the 21-member board.

African American lawmakers said it's the latest example of a number of Republicans in the General Assembly dismissing diversity when they elect judges and trustees.