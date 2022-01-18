Bail reduction denied in Alex Murdaugh case

Judge refuses to lower $7 million bond for Alex Murdaugh as he "remains a flight risk and potential danger to himself and the community."

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Judge Alison Lee, the presiding judge of the State Grand Jury, has denied a reduction of the $7 million bond for Alex Murdaugh. The disgraced Lowcountry lawyer will remain in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County until he is able to post the entire amount of bail.

In her January 18, 2022, order, Judge Lee states:

"After considering all of the information provided, this Court finds that the current bond is reasonable to assure his appearance in court as Defendant remains a flight risk and potential danger to himself and the community. Defendant's motion to reconsider and reduce the bond is DENIED."

You can read the entire statement here:

During the bond reduction hearing on Jan. 10, Judge Lee heard additional testimony against a reduction from witnesses, including former South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Thomas Moore.

Moore said Murdaugh acted as his attorney after he was injured on the job in 2018 and then "stole every dime I had" of a $100,000 settlement meant for medical expenses.