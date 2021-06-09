Attorney Alex Murdaugh resigns from law firm, enters rehab after shooting

The attorney was found shot inside a vehicle months after his wife and son were killed.

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — Prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh says he is resigning from his law firm and entering rehab, after he was shot over the weekend and months after his wife and son were killed.

Murdaugh released a statement through his attorney Monday afternoon.

“The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life," Murdaugh said. "I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret. I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders. I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships.”

According to a spokesperson for SLED, Hampton County Central Dispatch received a 911 call Saturday regarding the shooting around 1:30 p.m. to the area of Old Salkehatchie Road near Varnville, South Carolina. Murdaugh was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia. Murdaugh's injury was described as a "superficial" gunshot wound to the head.

Murdaugh's attorney Jim Griffin told News19 on Saturday that his client was "alert and talking" despite his injury.

At this point law enforcement has not said what they believe led up to Murdaugh's injury. Citing Murdaugh's attorney, the Associated Press reports that the shooting happened when Murdaugh was heading to Charleston and his car had stopped. The black Mercedes-Benz SUV driven by Murdaugh was processed and towed to a police impound lot for further investigation.

SLED is asking anyone with information about the incident, "no matter how insignificant" to contact Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

SLED is currently still investigating the deaths of Murdaugh’s wife Maggie and her son Paul. According to the Associated Press, Murdaugh found his wife and son shot several times outside a home on the family’s Colleton County land after checking on his seriously ill father.

Alex Murdaugh has offered a $100,000 reward in that case.

AP also reports that Paul's death came as he was awaiting trial for boating under the influence and causing a 2019 crash that killed a 19-year-old woman. He had pleaded not guilty.

After the deaths of Paul and Maggie, state agents reopened an investigation into a hit-and-run death in 2015 in which the victim's mother allegedly believed Paul may have been involved.