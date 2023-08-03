x
Freon leak temporarily evacuates floor on Prisma Health Richland campus

Officials said about 15 people were taken to the emergency room as a precaution to be checked out. The leak has been mitigated, and the floor has been deemed safe.
Credit: WLTX

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities have given the all-clear following a reported freon leak in a building at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.

According to a spokesperson for Columbia-Richland Fire, crews responded to 3 Medical Park around 4 p.m. to reports of a possible freon leak in a mechanical room on the third floor of a building at the address, which is located on the Prisma Health Richland Hospital campus.

Crews evacuated the floor, and roughly 15 people were taken to the emergency room as a precaution to be checked out. After testing the air in the building, fire crews said the leak had been mitigated, and people were safe to return to the floor.

