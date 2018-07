Columbia police have cleared the scene of a Midlands Walmart evacuated Monday afternoon, according to the Columbia Police Department.

At 3:11 p.m., police said no threat was found at the Broad River Road Walmart. The store had been evacuated as a precaution around 2:30 p.m, after police say a threat was called in to the store.

SLED was on the scene with Columbia police Monday afternoon to ensure safety, officials say.

