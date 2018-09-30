Columbia, SC (WLTX) — The Columbia chapter of Girls Pint Out, a national craft beer organization for women, has partnered with the Flying Saucer Draught Emporium to offer monthly beer education classes.

"Part of our philosophy of Girls Pint Out is to educate women about beer," Chapter Head Shelby Miller said. "Not just to enjoy and maybe try new things, but maybe learn what it's about [and] what goes behind it."

Historically, women were the main people involved in brewing because it was a domestic task, but, as the beer business grew, female dominance shrunk.

"Whenever you think of beer, you think of like it's male dominate," Alina Latifullina, a beer trainer for the class, said. "So, for women to be involved in it, it's really cool and to help other women learn about beer, it's pretty interesting."

In beer school, women are encouraged to produce and learn about the brews they love.

Today, they were guided through a flight of Oktoberfest-themed drinks. The smell, taste and color are all signs of the quality and character of the brew.

"It's an art form that you can actually appreciate," Miller said.

Aside from the cost of the brews, the class is free and is one of many events hosted by Girls Pint Out.

"We have a couple of events every month," Miller said. "You can just come out... and make some new friends and enjoy some beer."

To find out more information about Girls Pint Out click here.

© 2018 WLTX