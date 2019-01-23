GILBERT, S.C. — Officials say all Gilbert schools are currently on lockout as a precaution while law enforcement 'investigates something in the area." They say there is no incident underway at any Gilbert school.

Lexington School District One issued the following statement just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

A lockout means everyone stays in the building and no one can enter or leave. However, in those situations, students can move around within the building and continue with classes.

News 19 has reached out to law enforcement in an effort to determine what caused the lockout.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.