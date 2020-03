RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — All lanes on I-26 Westbound near mile marker 94 have reopened, according to Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The lanes were closed for about two hours around 4 a.m. Wednesday due to a tractor trailer crash blocking the interstate.

Traffic was diverted at the 97 mile marker west bound while crews worked to remove the tractor trailer that crashed from the roadway.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.