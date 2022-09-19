All Richland Two schools under 'secure safety response' as deputies search for suspects

The district said all district schools have implemented what's known as the security safety response.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — All Richland Two schools are under additional security protocols Monday as a precaution as law enforcement searches for two people.

The district sent a statement to all parents just after noon saying that the Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for two individuals. In response and as a precaution, the district said all district schools have implemented what's know as the security safety response. That means students will be brought inside and no one will be allowed inside.

A spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Office said they were involved in a search for a suspect stemming from a vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon. They could not provide additional details including where the search was taking place or why they were pursuing the vehicle.

The district said there is no immediate danger or threat to schools but they are doing this as a precaution. Richland Two said school is continuing normally inside schools.