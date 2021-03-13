All SC adults set to be eligible for vaccine by May 3, DHEC predicts

After President Biden set two goals for vaccinations and in-person gatherings in his primetime address Thursday, we checked to see if they are realistic for SC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In his first primetime address Thursday night, President Joe Biden set the goal of celebrating 'COVID independence' by July 4.

He also set a timeline for all U.S. adults to become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.

But how realistic are these goals for South Carolina?

DHEC health professionals answered that question in an update to the press Friday afternoon.

Dr. Jane Kelly, Assistant State Epidemiologist, says South Carolina is right on track to have all adults eligible to get the vaccine at the beginning of May.

"In South Carolina, when we released our eligibility guidelines for Phase 1B, we also put some tentative dates for when we would begin 1C and Phase 2," said Kelly. "Phase 2 is for all persons age 16 and up, and we put down our date as May 3. So I think we are copacetic with what President Biden was saying as well."

As for South Carolinians celebrating July 4th with their loved ones in-person, DHEC says it's too soon to make that call.

Gathering safely, said Dr. Kelly, will depend on how many of us are fully vaccinated by the start of summer and the status of other COVID-19 variants in our state.

"There will be other new variants that pop up, so there's a lot of unknowns," she explained. "It's a little difficult to tell at this time. However, what we really want to avoid is a repeat of last year when we had a big surge after Fourth of July big weekend events."

What is encouraging to Dr. Kelly is the uptick in vaccine enthusiasm across the country. She explained how many in Phase 1A were in the "wait and see" mode, but have grown more optimistic in getting the vaccine and more are scheduling their shots.

DHEC's Senior Deputy for Public Health, Nick Davidson, said Friday that the agency is also updating their guidance for visitations at state nursing homes and extended care facilities.

In new guidance sent out Wednesday by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), there are now more opportunities for families to visit loved ones in nursing homes.

This includes "compassionate care" visits at any time for residents whose health is in sharp decline.

"It does add additional allowances for indoor visitation and makes that easier and more likely to occur," said Davidson. He clarified that the CMS visitation guidelines were published shortly after DHEC updated South Carolina's visitation protocol Wednesday.

To learn more information about vaccine allocation in South Carolina, click here.