Final two suspects who triggered Lexington manhunt arrested

Officers were searching for suspects who ran from state troopers early Friday morning.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lexington Sheriff's Department say two suspects who triggered a manhunt and a school lockout have been arrested.

Officers said the suspects were taken into custody in Boiling Springs Road area near Red Bank mid Friday afternoon.

State troopers say the incident began around 7:20 a.m. when a trooper attempted to pull over a car for a tag violation on Interstate 20. The vehicle didn't stop, officers say, and the pursuit went to Long Ponds road and eventually led to the Knox Haven Drive neighborhood. Three men then got out of the vehicle and ran, according to officers.

Officers were able to catch one of them quickly, and that person was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Office then joined the search and a SLED helicopter was brought in. A perimeter was set up in the Knotts Road area near Carolina Spring Middle School.as officers searched for several hours for the two men.

Meanwhile, officers say they recovered an AK-47 style assault rifle and another weapon in the vehicle. They said there was evidence found there that they believed would lead them to the other suspects.

But around 1:30 p.m. officers announced the active search in that area had been suspended. Two hours later, thought, they announced their arrests.

A lockout that had been in effect for three schools in the search area---Carolina Springs Middle School, Carolina Springs Elementary, and White Knoll Elementary--has been lifted.

A lockout means that people can't leave or come inside the building but people are free to move around indoors. That's different from a lockdown which would mean people would have to stay in classrooms.

The school did not have a face-to-face learning day Friday.

Officers said it's unclear what charges the suspects might eventually face.