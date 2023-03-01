From green to blue: All TN license plates should be updated to new blue tags as of Jan. 1

The new license plates are available online and in-person, whenever people renew their vehicle registration.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Drivers in Tennessee should make sure they update their license plates to a new blue and white design released in 2022. The new plates were rolled out as cars were registered over the course of the year.

Now that 2023 has arrived, all cars should have an updated registration with the new tags.

The new design was voted on, with more than 300,000 people casting their votes. Around 42% of people chose the blue plate out of the three other designs. They replaced an old green license plate design that featured a mountain range.

The new designs also give people the choice to include "In God We Trust" on their license plate or leave it off.