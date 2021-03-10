Police were called to an apartment complex on Falcon Hunter Way around 8:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

GAHANNA, Ohio — One person has died after allegedly trying to break into an apartment in Gahanna Sunday evening.

A man inside the home told police that a man with a gun tried to break in.

The man says he shot the alleged intruder and saw another person flee the area.

Gahanna officers responded to the scene and saw one man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was taken to Mount Carmel East where he later died.

The whereabouts of the person who fled the scene are currently unknown.