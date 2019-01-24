COLUMBIA, S.C. — Publicly available reports from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development show the Allen Benedict Apartment Complex scored in the 70s and 80s during physical inspections.

HUD says the Public Housing Physical Inspection Scores range from 0 to 100.

"The purpose of the Physical Condition assessment is to ensure that public housing units are decent, safe, sanitary and in good repair, using HUD's Uniform Physical Condition Standards," the website reads.

Allen Benedict scored an 86 in the most recent report published in 2018, according to HUD.

The actual inspection was conducted in September of 2017, according to the same report.

The online report does not specify what caused the deductions from the top possible score of 100.

In other years, Allen Benedict also scored in the 80s.

In 2015, the complex earned a score of 83 and in 2011 earned a score of 86.

In 2016, Allen Benedict earned a 70.

You can read the reports here and can read how HUD determines scores here.