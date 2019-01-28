COLUMBIA, S.C. — The WLTX deep dive team is continuing to search for answers in documents we were able to gather from the Columbia Housing Authority.

We uncovered a limited history of work orders from now deceased resident Calvin Witherspoon.

The maintenance requests show a history of maintenance problems, including pilot light and oven issues.

Witherspoon is one of the two men that the coroner now says died due to carbon monoxide poisoning in his apartment at Allen Benedict Court earlier this month.

The limited documents WLTX has been able to sift through show a pattern of maintenance requests.

From January to April of 2018, Witherspoon reported issues with his heating system and water heater at least six times.

In January, a work order request lists ‘re-light pilot gas’ for Witherspoon’s apartment. The issue was reported as fixed two days later.

In late February, a work order request lists ‘repair water heater.’ The issue was reported as fixed the same day.

Twice in April, Witherspoon reported that he had no heat.

The second time he made the work order, the documents say it took 11 days to fix the problem.

Later, on April 25th, he reported he had no hot water. The documents show the hot water issue was not recorded as fixed until May 10 and 11.

Monday, the Richland County coroner confirmed Witherspoon died of carbon monoxide poisoning on January 17.

WLTX asked former Columbia mayor Bob Coble, who's representing the Columbia Housing Authority, to respond to the history of work orders at Witherspoon's apartment.

“I think we ... That would be part of the evidence that has to be reviewed in terms of the history and part of what happened and how ... how we came to where this gentleman died. So, I'm sure without question, that would be part of the evidence and history they'll be looking at,” Coble said in his downtown office.

WLTX’s Deep Dive team is continuing to review other documents from the Columbia Housing Authority.