COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several Allen Benedict Court residents reached out to News19 saying they have been turned away and unable to get items at the donation site over at the Cecil Tillis Center.

A Columbia Housing Authority representative walked News19 through what residents need to do in order to get those donations.

The Cecil Tillis Center is right down the road from Allen Benedict Court. It has been the hub for the 411 displaced residents after they were evacuated from their homes nearly three weeks ago.

Columbia housing Authority Consultant Diane Sumpter said she is not aware of any residents having any issues getting those donations. She also said residents can come to the community center directly, or receive items they need at their hotels.

"Right now we are allowing them to go into the rooms," Sumpter said. "Right now when they go into the room they can decide the items that they really need and then others, when we are filling up the vans and taking them to the various hotels they come to the van and we have a person at every site we have residents at to come and get what's needed."

Community members have been dropping off donations, and News19 got a chance to go inside the Cecil Tillis Center to see exactly what items they have.

"The items that they have donated have run from diapers, cleaning supplies, clothing, personal hygiene, all kinds of things have been donated," Sumpter said.

Along with those items, there is water, food and bedding items for residents to pick up. Gift cards are also available across the street at the Columbia Housing Authority's head quarters.

Sumpter said residents will not be able to get those gift cards until they have moved into a permanent home.

"We are tying to serve everybody that come we want all the residents to come so they can get what they need," Sumpter said.

The donations will continue until every resident is moved into permanent housing. Sumpter said all the residents have been informed about the donation site and what they need to do to in order to get the items they need.

She also said they are keeping a log of all the donations and which residents are picking them up. If any residents have any issues receiving donations, Sumpter said to reach out to her directly.