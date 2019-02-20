COLUMBIA, S.C. — The night 411 residents were evacuated from their homes at Allen Benedict Court, some had to leave behind their animals.

News19 checked in with the City of Columbia Animal Shelter, and that night they had to take in 18 different pets. They had nine cats, four dogs, three fish, one snake and one gecko.

The shelter said they took care of these animals for no charge until the owners were able to get settled into a new home.

So far, the shelter is waiting on the owner of one dog and one cat to find a new permanent housing situation before they pick up their pets.

The fish have not been claimed and were found unattended.