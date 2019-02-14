COLUMBIA, South Carolina — (WLTX) -- News19 spoke to a Columbia Housing Board Commissioner for the first time outside of a meeting since Derrick Roper and Calvin Witherspoon Jr. were found dead inside their homes. He told News19, blame could fall in a couple of places.

"HUD is partially to blame because HUD came in and did an inspection of the property," Columbia Housing Authority Commissioner George Green said. "HUD knows that the age of the property and that the property was past over due, should of been demolished and when we asked for the money HUD turned us down."

Columbia Housing Authority Board Member George Green said if HUD had approved their neighborhood choice grant request it could of prevented the gas leak.

"We asked for grant money in 2017 to rebuild Allen Benedict Court. We put it on the table and we got an offer, 2 million dollars to waive the land fee, which understand was only applied to Gonzales Gardens," Green said. "So we had to make an amendment and send it into HUD. HUD approved the demolition of Gonzales Gardens instead of Allen Benedict Court. So, if we would of gotten that money that we needed during that time the incident that occurred over at Allen Benedict Court wouldn't of never happened."

Green has first-hand knowledge of public housing. The Housing Authority requires one board member to live in one of their properties. Green lives in Rosewood Hills Senior High-rise, one of the newer properties.

"I represent them the same way because I represent myself because I'm a resident," Green said. "You know what I mean and my situation could of been just like theirs. I could of been living in Allen Benedict Court."

Green said during board meetings mentions of gas leaks were never brought to his attention. But when we asked him about work orders with residents having rats and roach infestations, he placed some of the blame on tenants.

"Understand that in that case where there are rats and roaches and stuff like that in the apartments, a lot of time that has something to deal with the person living in the place," Green said. "We are not house keepers, understand where we got to go in there and clean up your apartment for you. Understand our responsibility is to make sure you got a living place to stay. We provide that place for you, but it's your responsibility to do the upkeep."

Green is in his second term and it ends in March 2021.

Click here, for the HUD inspection reports.