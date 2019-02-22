COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Housing Authority Executive Director Gilbert Walker has announced that he'll retire from the agency, just over a month after two residents died and hundreds others had to be evacuated from one of the agency’s properties.

"The board has accepted Mr. Walker's request to retire," Columbia Housing Authority attorney Bob Coble announced Thursday night. The retirement is effective on June 30.

Shortly afterward, Coble released a letter from Walker, who left the meeting before the decision was announced publicly.

"In ending my over 50 years of employment with the Columbia Housing Authority, I regret that current events will overshadow the multiple outstanding achievements of the Columbia Housing Authority in my tenure," Walker wrote. "The Columbia Housing Authority has made a positive difference in the quality of life for thousands of citizens of Columbia.

The decision came after a two and a half hour long executive session--which is held behind closed doors--meeting of the housing authority's board. The board was conducting their regularly scheduled meeting when they entered executive session.

Board member E.W. Cromartie II also proposed a motion that was passed to make structural changes in the agency. The board agreed to create health and human safety officer and a quality control officer. They also agreed to establish a self-evaluation process, and will look at their hiring and retention process.

Walker has been with the CHA since 1968, and became executive director in 2000.

On January 17, two men--61-year-old Calvin Witherspoon, Jr. and 30-year-old Derrick Caldwell Roper--were found dead in their individual Allen Benedict Court apartments, a public housing complex. The Richland County coroner said carbon monoxide poisoning caused both deaths.

RELATED: 'He's bleeding out the ears': 911 calls at Allen Benedict Court reveal pleas for help

A day after their deaths, multiple gas leaks were discovered throughout the property, and the entire property had to be evacuated. That left 411 people needing a home. They were put up in hotels, and then given vouchers to find new affordable housing.

Columbia Fire Department Chief Aubrey Jenkins said in a letter to the housing authority after the deaths that inspectors found carbon monoxide, missing smoke alarms, charred closets, and infestations among nearly two dozen violations inspectors discovered.

Jenkins called the conditions “severe and lethal” and an “imminent threat to human life.”

RELATED: Conditions 'severe and lethal' at Allen Benedict Court apartments, fire department says

The Columbia Police Department still has an open investigation into the deaths. Five lawsuits have been filed in connection to the Allen Benedict Court situation.

Allen Benedict Court was open almost 80 years ago. Because of what happened, it has been permanently abandoned. Before the deaths and gas leaks, city leaders were hoping for a $30 million federal grant to tear down and redevelop the area. That money was not approved, however, but city leaders say they still plan to get rid of the homes on the property.