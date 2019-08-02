COLUMBIA, S.C. — Incorrect charges for rent and utilities and mismanagement of subcontractors at Allen Benedict Court are just some of the claims in a new lawsuit. WLTX is taking a deeper dive into allegations laid out in the most recent civil lawsuit filed against the Columbia Housing Authority.

It’s the fourth filed lawsuit in recent weeks and the first specifically filed against CHA Board Chairman Bobby Gist and Executive Director Gilbert Walker since two men, Calvin Witherspoon and Derrick Roper, were found dead due to carbon monoxide poisoning in their Allen Benedict Court apartments.

The 16-page civil complaint, filed Thursday night, lists several allegations against the Columbia Housing Authority on behalf of two Allen Benedict Court residents.

One of the allegations says the CHA, Walker, and Gist were, “Negligent, careless, grossly negligent, reckless, willful and wanton.”

“In failing to exercise due care in the selection or hiring of employees, agents or subcontractors to manage the complex and/or perform necessary maintenance and repairs at Allen Benedict Court,” the suit continues.

Hemphill Pride is the attorney for plaintiffs Deborah and Benjamin Hill, whom resided at the complex and were evacuated after two men were found dead due to carbon monoxide poisoning in January.

Pride claims the Hills apartment was not adequately kept up.

“We make that accusation because of the lack of maintenance to Mrs. Hill's unit. Mrs. Hill says she put in several requests to have them come in and take care of the bed bugs, and the roaches, and the sewage that was backing up,” Pride told WLTX on Friday.

Housing Authority attorney Bob Coble said they would not comment on specific allegations in any active lawsuit.

Coble added that while he is representing the CHA as a whole, he will not be the attorney handling this specific litigation.

Another portion of the suit alleges, “Defendants combined and conspired with one another and others to wrongfully obtain rents and/or rental equivalents, and other money, to which they are and were not entitled or to otherwise injure Plaintiffs.”

Pride said they’re basing that claim of a HUD audit.

“I'm alleging that they were inaccurately charging the tenants. As a result of it, when HUD audited them, they found that they were not collecting enough, their computation was not correct,” Pride said.

Pride told WLTX he has not reviewed the HUD audit himself.

