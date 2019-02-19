COLUMBIA, S.C. — A displaced Allen Benedict Court resident and his attorney say there is still confusion over permanent housing options a month after two deaths at the apartments.

On January 18th, all 411 residents at Allen Benedict were evacuated due to the living conditions at the property.

Calvin Witherspoon and Derrick Roper were found dead due to carbon monoxide poisoning on January 17th.

Columbia attorney Thelma Jones-Walker said her client still has questions, even after attending Columbia Housing Authority information sessions.

“Mold in the ceilings and the bedroom, took pictures of things that need to be done like backed up sink, terrible smell in the apartment, it goes and comes,” said her client about his time at Allen Benedict.

The man, who told WLTX he wanted to remain anonymous, lived at Allen Benedict for more than two years.

WLTX has a copy of one work order filed in the man’s name in 2018. The work order says the toilet was leaking. The order says it was called in on Halloween and fixed on December 7, 2018.

He said he's still confused over what to do next, because he didn't understand information sessions and could not bring a friend.

WLTX explains how to use your HUD Section 8 voucher here.

“What happened was when they had the meeting, they wouldn't allow anyone in there but the tenants. And me, I couldn't hardly understood-- they wouldn't let my friend in, too -- so she could help me understand what they were saying,” the man told WLTX.

So, his friend tried to come up with a solution.

“I wrote out a list of questions for him to ask, or try to at least ask. You know, to help him out in the process. Such as, how does a Section 8 voucher work? If you have 60 days, what happens if I don't find a place in 60 days? How long will I be in a hotel?” the woman said.

Jones-Walker said she's representing 11 former Allen Benedict residents and she's heard about the same experience.

“All of them, all of them has, one particular client wanted to take her mother in, she's a mother of four, just to listen as a second ear. But she was also told these meetings were for the residents of Columbia Housing Authority Allen Benedict Court,” Jones-Walker said.

She is also representing the family of Derrick Roper. So far, her office has filed two lawsuits against the Columbia Housing Authority and is working on several other claims.

Her client says he's confused and concerned if his usual rent payment will increase under Section 8 housing.

“It could be because I got a two bedroom, cause I was staying a one bedroom and they told me they couldn't find another one bedroom. So, they put me wherever they could put me,” the man said.

“His lease agreement says this is what the rent is, it doesn't say who's going to pay the security deposit or what his rent will be on a monthly basis,” Jones-Walker added.

The man said he was paying $186 a month at Allen Benedict, but does not know what his new rent payment will be moving forward with Section 8.

The Columbia Housing Authority Section 8 program director said last month that residents are responsible for paying 30 percent of their adjusted monthly income.

Diane Sumpter, the spokesperson representing the Housing Authority, said the agency was not purposefully keeping people out of the information sessions, but said sometimes the information sessions were full.

She said she knew of elderly and disabled residents whom had people at the meetings on their behalf.

Sumpter urged any displaced Allen Benedict residents that were confused or had questions to contact the Housing Authority as soon as possible.

She continued that they’re urging displaced residents to use the Section 8 vouchers since all the public housing properties are full.

Sumpter told WLTX she could not answer if displaced residents, whom are currently in hotels asking for public housing, would be allowed to remain in hotels as they waited on the waitlist. She repeated that they’re urging residents to use their Section 8 vouchers.