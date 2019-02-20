COLUMBIA, S.C. — (WLTX) -- It has been more than a month since the deadly gas leak happened at Allen Benedict Court. It forced more than 400 people from their home and some of those residents are patients at a free medical clinic near the apartments.

News19 spoke with the Free Medical Clinic Executive Director Freddie Strange to see if the incident has made it difficult for patients to get medical treatment that was once within walking distance.

"A lot of residents of Allen Benedict Court are our patients and continue to be our patients," Strange said.

Strange said they have not noticed a decrease in patient volume based on the relocation of the Allen Benedict residents. The clinic provides primary care and has 12 different specialist. On average they see about 21 patients a day.

Strange said so far it has not been difficult reaching any patients despite the displacement across the street. He also said transportation has not seemed to be an issue either.

"Most of our patients have cell phones and that's our primary means of communication with our patient," Strange said. "It's my understanding that the city is offering transportation to these folks as well as we have transportation assistance available here. We do not have all the addresses of all the folks who have been located, but we will collect that information as they come in."

Strange said he hopes patients that are in need of medical assistance do not hesitate to reach out to them.

