COLUMBIA, S.C. — News19 is taking a closer look at the retirement of the Columbia Housing Authority Executive Director Gilbert Walker.

This comes as the agency responds to the deaths of Derrick Roper and Calvin Witherspoon Jr., whooth died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Allen Benedict Court apartments.

Calvin Witherspoon's daughter Dani Washington said at first she had not heard that Walker would be retiring until today., but this announcement does not bring her best friend back.

"Honestly I have no words for him," Washington said. "I just hope that he, be blessed and that's it. I'm not ready to move passed this because I am still missing my best friend, but I mean whatever he has going on I just hope that he's blessed and I wish him nothing but the best. At the end of the day we all have someone we have to answer to and so if he feels retiring is good for him then that's OK with me, but I have a God that sits high and look low."

This past weekend Washington held a balloon release in memory of her father. We reached out to the Roper family's representative, but have not yet heard back from her.

We're also are still hearing from many of the 400 people forced out of their homes that they are still trying to find a permanent place to live and get their lives sorted out after the gas leaks evacuated the apartments.

One former Allen Benedict Court resident said she is so frustrated with everything going on and this retirement announcement is not enough.

"As a resident I don't think it's enough. People have lost their lives that's the main thing," LaLisa General said. "I don't think it's enough. I just feel like everybody is trying to pull out now because they are trying to protect themselves."

OUR PROBE:

WLTX's Deep Dive team has done extensive work in exposing what's been happening at Columbia Housing Authority. During our pursuit of the truth, two of our reporters were even arrested, but we were later issued an apology.

WHAT WE'VE FOUND:

In our investigation, we've uncovered previous maintenance problems in the units at Allen Benedict Court, that showed there were concerns about the units well before January 17th. We have a mountain of documents related to the case, as well as interviews with residents, and we continue to present new information each day.

You can see more into our probe below:

LAWSUITS:

There have also been multiple lawsuits filed in connection to the case. You can see our coverage of those below.

