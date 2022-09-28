New development plans for Allen Benedict Court to be revealed at public meetings

Columbia Housing to host public design charrettes to view conceptual plans, meet development team

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Housing will be hosting two events open to the public to present conceptual plans for the redevelopment of Allen Benedict Court.

The public design charrettes are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on October 3 and October 17 at the Cecil Tillis Center, 2111 Simpkins Lane, in Columbia.

Seating is limited to 100 persons per meeting and, while the event is free, you are asked to pre-register if you plan to attend one of the meetings.

Allen Benedict Court was built in 1940 and contained 244 dwelling units within 27 buildings on the site bounded by Harden, Read, Oak and Laurel streets, near Allen University and Benedict College. The complex was home to over 400 residents in 2018.

On January 17, 2019, Derrick Roper and Calvin Witherspoon died in their apartments from carbon monoxide poisoning due to a gas leak. Columbia Housing Authority plead guilty on February 19, 2020, to 869 code violations after inspections following the deaths of the men.

In August of 2021, demolition of the complex was approved and actual razing of buildings began in October 2021.

During the upcoming meetings, conceptual drawings will be presented for the new development, and there will be a chance to meet Columbia Housing staff and the development team.

Columbia Housing says the purpose of the charrette is "to promote a collaborative planning process that incorporates the expertise, ideas, and goals of all interested parties...Participation from the community and key stakeholders is crucial to the success of this project."