COLUMBIA, S.C. — (WLTX) -- It has been three weeks since 411 residents at Allen Benedict Court were told to evacuate their apartments Many of them still living day to day unsure of when they will find permanent housing.

News19 spoke with a former resident of Allen Benedict Court and here is a look at what she said the three weeks have been like.

"Now that we are out of that situation and it seems like that was the worst situation to be in, in all actuality it's not," Lashawn Banks said. "It's the after effect that is really tearing me and my family the hell down."

Lashawn Banks lived at Allen Benedict Court for five months. But for the past several weeks, her and her family have been shuffled around from hotel to hotel ever since the complex was evacuated and then deemed unsafe for any residents to return to, leaving banks without a home.

"We cant go anywhere, we've been subject to these hotels," Banks said. "I've been in hotels for three weeks now. I have four kids. The past three weeks has been Hell."

This situation has caused Banks unwanted frustration and has made it difficult and expensive to keep food on the table.

"Since I've been in the hotel I have had little refrigerators like this that can't consume anything," Banks said. "So it's more money to be spent out your pocket. The check that they gave us for food is gone because I have four kids."

Food isn't the only struggle, Banks is tired of having to keep shuffling her children around to different hotels.

"I feel like the people with kids shouldn't have to keep moving from place to place, to place to place," Banks said. "You uproot us and two, three, four days that's just time consuming. It's stressful. My kids don't need to keep being around all of these different strangers meeting all of these different people. I'm trying to make it where me and my kids can go into one safe environment."

Banks received her Section 8 housing voucher, but still has a lot of unanswered questions about what she needs to do to find permanent housing.

"I have yet to get any answers that I need and you all keep saying you don't know, you don't know. You keep passing me on to this person and that person and my message to you all is you don't know anything," Banks said.

But in the end all Banks wants is place for her and her four children

"My whole thing is who knows something? I need to know whom I can speak to, to find out whatever information I need so that I can get my place for me and my kids, can get out y'all's hair and y'all can get out my hair," Banks said. "That's what I want to do."

Banks told News19 she has to be checked out of her hotel today at 11:00

AM and then was heading the Cecil Tillis Center to figure out her next move and to try and get some answers.