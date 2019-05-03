COLUMBIA, S.C. — A lucky South Carolinian is taking home more than $877 million after claiming the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

Because someone claimed the jackpot, state lawmakers have $61 million of their own to spend.

The question is now how do lawmakers decided to spend the money?

“We actually have that in a proviso in the budget that adds to the fund that we already placed in the budget working with Governor McMaster to return that money to the taxpayers,” said Representative Gary Simrill on Tuesday.

Simrill is a York Republican, House Majority Leader, and 2nd Vice Chair on the Ways and Means Committee.

The $61 million would join another $34 million the House Ways and Means committee set aside for a rebate to South Carolina taxpayers, according to Simrill and Governor Henry McMaster’s office.

The nearly $100 million fund would send about $50 to every tax-paying citizen and Republicans say it's only a small portion of a large state surplus.

“We had new money this year of about a billion dollars in South Carolina. This returns ten percent of that money back to the taxpayer. The Governor had requested this, I think certainly when you overpay in taxes you expect a refund and that's exactly what the citizens of South Carolina deserve. If you look at other funding components that we have, teacher pay raises? They're in the budget. All the things that we worked together for higher education are in the budget,” Simrill said.

He added that rising healthcare costs are also being covered by other portions of the budget.

"Governor McMaster wholeheartedly agrees with [Ways and Means] Chairman Murrell Smith - this revenue should go towards making every South Carolinian a winner by sending it directly back to South Carolina taxpayers in the form of a tax rebate," read a statement from McMaster's staff on Tuesday morning.

But Democrats, like House Minority Leader and Richland County Representative Todd Rutherford want the money used elsewhere.

“Well the discussion in the Democratic caucus has been that if there is any money left over it should certainly go to state employees, looking to give state employees a raise. That giving taxpayers $50 is not going to move the needle enough to justify us doing it. In other words, the juice won't be worth the squeeze,” Rutherford said.

Fellow Democrat and Ways and Means member Gilda Cobb-Hunter, Orangeburg, also urged the money be given to state employee raises.

Teacher pay raises are already part of a separate proposed bill, but he suggested it could add to it.

“I think the Democratic Caucus would simply prefer that it go to state employees to give them a raise, teacher pay raises, something other than giving each taxpayer $50,” Rutherford added again.

The South Carolina Education Lottery is mandated to use lottery ticket sales for education-related funding. However, because the $61 million is from the tax revenue on the winning jackpot itself, it is unrestricted.

Lawmakers will now have to wait to see if the $61 million is certified in time for the new fiscal year budget, otherwise spending the millions will have to wait, according to Simrill and GOP officials in the South Carolina Senate.

The budget debate is expected to start on the House floor on Monday, March 11.