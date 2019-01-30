COLUMBIA, S.C. — (WLTX) --One Allen Benedict Court resident told News 19 that she was told to leave as she was trying to move her belongings from her apartment on Monday.

The resident ended her move in tears after trying to get all of her belongings out of her Allen Benedict apartment.

Whitney Craig said she had permission to be there, then was told to leave her apartment by the Columbia Housing Authority security. She said the security was confrontational and she caught it all of video.

RELATED: WLTX accepts Housing Authority apology, continues to push for access to public records

"Get off the property now - don't come back on the property," said Columbia Housing Authority security staff.

"They let us on the property though, but the people at the community center said," one of Craig's family members replied.

"Don't come back on the property. I'm telling you not to come back on the property," said Columbia Housing Authority security staff.

RELATED: Coroner: Allen Benedict Court residents died from carbon monoxide poisoning

RELATED: Allen Benedict Court work orders show history of maintenance issues at deceased resident's apartment

Craig is one of the 411 residents of Allen Benedict Court that still does not have a permanent housing. She said she was trying to move out of her apartment with the permission from the people at the Cecil Tillis Center, they are handling folks who are displaced.

After packing her things for an hour she was told to leave by Columbia Housing Authority security.

Cell phone video captured by the exchange between security and one of her family members.

RELATED: 'Grossly negligent': 1st lawsuit filed over conditions at Allen Benedict Court Apartments

RELATED: Columbia councilmembers disagree if Housing Authority officials should resign

"We had permission to move, my sister is staying in that building," one of Craig's family members said. "It was a police officer, a police officer had came. He came and cleared the whole apartment he told us, he cursed me. Why we gotta show our ID for when we already had permission to be here that's the man who let us in, so why we can't be here?"

"The officer right there, we got it on video he cant' say I don't and the other one kept telling him to calm down and he's like get off the property about to mace me in my face," one of Craig's family members said.

RELATED: Residents won't be allowed to move back to Columbia apartments after life-threatening violations found

RELATED: Conditions 'severe and lethal' at Allen Benedict Court apartments, fire department says

Craig was in tears while explaining she was only moving her belongings after being shuffled around to five different temporary housing locations by CHA.

Craig filed two work orders both for no heat and also her stove not working issues that span from January of last year to November, just a few months ago.

We are still waiting to hear back from CHA on when they will have a more permanent housing solution for these 411 people currently without a home.