Allen University seeks first football stadium

Allen University is looking to build its first stadium, after relaunching its football program four years ago.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As a trombone player on the Allen University marching band, Ja'Mari Pratt often finds his home on the football field.

Now, in his senior year, he's hoping to see the AU football team find a home of their own.

"If you look, it's not even a full football field," Pratt said. "It's like, maybe half of a football field, and, as you can see it's getting dark, but there aren't many lights. So, sometimes it's too dark for them to practice."

One possible location is 1741 Cushman Drive, off Two Notch Road.

The university is negotiating with Richland County on the space.

"We're still weighing our options, but are extremely excited about pursuing our very first stadium," an AU spokesperson said.

While it's unclear if the Cushman Drive location will be the final space for the new stadium, Pratt said, wherever it lands, they're excited about the possibility.

"It'll attract new students to the school... it'll give jobs... and it'll help, not just football, but all of our sports overall," Pratt said. "It doesn't matter to me where it gets put, honestly. As long as we have it and it says Allen University. I think that's enough."