Report of shooting near Allen University, said to be officer-involved

The incident happened Friday afternoon right near the school's campus.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State agents are investigating a report of shots fired near Allen University that's said to be officer-involved.

The incident happened near Harden Street Friday. Multiple police officers and EMS personnel responded to an area near one of the main campus buildings.

News19 has been told by Allen University that no one was hit by gunfire and the suspect was taken into custody. At this time, there are no other details about what led up to the incident.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they had been alerted that here were reports of a shooting at the school. Agents responded to the scene to help investigate.

