COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two Allen University students have been arrested and charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

18-year-old Deavion Burgess from St. Helena Island, SC and Zavion Moses from Conway, SC were arrested today and are housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center charged with Armed Robbery, Attempted Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy.

Columbia Police Department

The pair is accused of stealing money from an Ethiopian exchange student from Benedict College and attempting to rob a second student. That student managed to run away during the incident that occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on August 21, 2019 on Forest Drive.

The suspects allegedly threatened to shoot the victims if they didn’t comply with their demands.

No one was injured.