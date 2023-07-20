Bus driver snaps picture of alligator waiting at bus stop in New Port Richey

County leaders say an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helped the gator move into some nearby woods.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — If you've ever wanted to see an alligator waiting at a bus stop to catch a ride, you can scratch it off the wish list after a Pasco County bus driver snapped a picture.

An email from county leaders explains a small gator was seen waiting in the grass next to a GoPasco sign on Sunday in New Port Richey.

After a bus driver arrived at the bus stop along Little Road and saw the scaly reptile waiting to hop on, they decided to take a picture.

