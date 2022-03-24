The man was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the alligator.

LITHIA, Fla. — A man is dead after a collision with an alligator early Thursday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

At around 12:30 a.m., investigators say 59-year-old John Hopkins was traveling eastbound on Balm-Picnic Road (CR-672), about two miles west of County Road 39.

Deputies say the front of Hopkins' car hit an 11-foot long alligator that was in the roadway before veering off the road. The car then overturned into a ditch on the north side of the road.

A motorist passing by reportedly noticed the car in the ditch and called 911.

Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the alligator, according to the sheriff's office.