HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Horry County Police are searching for a missing woman who may be risk to herself.

Officers say Allison Cavoli, 26, was last seen Sunday, March 8 near her home in the Carolina Forest area of Myrtle Beach.

Police did not say why they believe she is a risk to herself. Allison is 5'2" and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the HCPD tipline at 843-915-8477.