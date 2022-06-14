No shots were fired, police said.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A disgruntled employee with a gun caused quite the scene Tuesday afternoon at a busy Alpharetta shopping center.

Alpharetta Police and SWAT responded to the Home Goods in the Mansell Crossing shopping complex off North Point Parkway just before noon where they said a man was making threats before barricading himself inside.

"Officers were able to locate him inside and isolate him from the rest of the building," said Lt. Andrew Splawn of Alpharetta Police.

No shots were fired, but the entire shopping center was evacuated as SWAT negotiators worked to get the man out peacefully. Surrounding stores in the shopping center include an REI and Michaels.

"North Fulton SWAT and hostage negotiators also responded and were able to create a two-way dialogue and get him to surrender peacefully," Splawn said.

Police warned residents of the disturbance early on social media.

"Alpharetta officers are currently on scene at Home Goods on North Point Pkwy responding to reports of a person with a gun hiding in the store," Alpharetta Police said on Facebook. "All affected businesses have been evacuated. There are no reports of shots being fired."

The scene started to clear around 2 p.m. as the man was taken into custody. The store remains closed as the investigation continues.