Multiple assaults reported overnight at Richland jail, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say they're investigating multiple assaults that took place at the county jail overnight.

The sheriff's department said they were called to the hospital Thursday morning for a report of three separate detainees who were assaulted in their dorms at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

According to deputies, the first report was from a detainee who said another person at the jail cut him with a sharp object. A second detainee also reported that another person assaulted him with a sharp object. Finally, a third detainee said he was assaulted by someone with a mop.

All three victims had cuts on their bodies.

Investigators say they're working to determine what led up the assaults and are working to determine the circumstances leading to the incidents. Officers say they don't know if the attacks are connected.