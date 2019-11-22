COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Summerville Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old after she left in an unknown vehicle.

Alyssa Williams, 15, was last seen getting into a white Nissan SUV at a Walmart in Summerville.

According to the report, Williams and her mother went to Walmart after a counseling appointment, and Williams said she needed to go to the bathroom. She did not return, and instead mad calls from various phone numbers, received a phone from a truck, and then got into a white Nissan SUV.

Williams does not have a history of running away, but according to the report she had been consuming illegal drugs and wanted to go to rehab.

Williams was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, jeans, and tan boots.

if you know anything about the whereabouts of Williams, you are asked to call Summerville Police Department at (843) 871-2463 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.