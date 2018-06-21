Columbia, SC (WLTX) Today is the Summer Solstice which the Alzheimer’s Association calls the longest day.

The organization uses the day to honor caregivers for those with dementia because as they say every day of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s is exhausting and overwhelming.

Teams can sign up online to create different events to mark the day.

Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority is holding a walk at the Lake Murray Dam Thursday evening.

South Carolina has the highest Alzheimer’s death rate in America.

The Alzheimer’s Association works to find a cure and also support caregiver. To find about more about the organization go here.

