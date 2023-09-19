Looking for work? Amazon hiring more than 1,700 in South Carolina

The company says a wide range of roles—from packing and picking to sorting and shipping—are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Amazon says it is hiring 250,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, and more than 1,700 of those will be in South Carolina.

The company says a wide range of roles—from packing and picking to sorting and shipping—are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels.

Customer fulfillment and transportation employees can earn, on average, over $20.50 per hour for those roles, and up to $28 depending on location.

Interested candidates can see hiring locations and open positions at amazon.com/apply.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country,” said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. “Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them."

Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders, and more, and are available in hundreds of cities and towns across America. These roles can be the start of a long-term career inside or outside the company.

"A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years—likely more, including our annual wage investments—and that’s on top of offerings like pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice and health care benefits on day one,” Felton said.

Amazon says the flexibility of the jobs available come with a wide range of hours—full and part-time—and excellent pay and benefits, with employees earning between $17 and $28 per hour depending on position and location in the U.S.



In 2023, Amazon says it has added many new benefits, including a new emergency savings program and a financial assistance pilot program that has helped save fulfillment and transportation employees nearly $20 million—all available from day one of employment, according to the company.

Amazon says it provides career advancement opportunities, anytime access to earned pay access, health, vision, and dental insurance from the first day on the job; a 401(k) with company match; up to 20 weeks of paid pregnancy/parental leave for birth parents (6 weeks for eligible supporting parents); and Amazon’s Resources for Living program, a free benefit offering mental health and financial services and support for employees, their families, and their households.

For anyone interested in learning more about what it’s like to work at Amazon or how Amazon works behind-the-scenes, you can book a free public tour today at amazontours.com.