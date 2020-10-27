Amazon looking to hire 1,300 workers in SC

In South Carolina, Amazon has a starting wage of $15 per hour.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Amazon has announced more than 1,300 seasonal positions available in South Carolina.

According to the release from Amazon, the company has promoted more than 35,000 Operations associates across North America in 2020.

An additional 100,000 seasonal jobs will be available across the nation heading into the holiday. These jobs include 1,300 seasonal positions in South Carolina. The jobs offer pay incentives, benefits, and a path to a longer-term career, according to the company.

In South Carolina, Amazon has a starting wage of $15 per hour. Interested candidates can learn more at amazon.com/apply.

Amazon also announced it has provided upskilling training for more than 30,000 employees through its Career Choice program, over 750 from South Carolina. Learn more about Career Choice here.