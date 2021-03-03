Amber Alert: 2 children missing from Ponchatoula home

The children may be riding in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, Burgundy, or Red in color, with a busted sunroof.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police have issued an amber alert after two Northshore boys went missing from their father's home in Ponchatoula.

Troopers say 8-year-old Kaesyn Heck and 4-year-old Jax Matthews were last seen at the home in the 41500 block of River Road. Heck was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue long-sleeved shirt, jeans, and black rubber boots. Matthews was last seen wearing a camouflaged jacket with black rubber boots.

The older boy is about 5 feet tall and about 60 pounds, and his younger brother is about 3.5 feet tall and about 45 pounds. State Police say both boys are blonde and have "crew cut" style haircuts.

"The children may be riding in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, Burgundy or Red in color with a busted sunroof. The direction of travel is unknown," an LSP release said. "Any information please contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sherriff’s Office at 985-345-6150 and Sgt. Lindell Bridges at 985-551-0653."

The Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Child Endangerment Alert on behalf of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday morning.

