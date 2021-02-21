Kidnapping Timeline: Savannah Childress returning home to N.C., alleged kidnapper dead

Investigators say she was abducted from her home by a man who contacted her online through her school-issued laptop, according to multiple law enforcement agencies.

Editor's Note: Attached video is from a previous story with Savannah's parents before she was found.

A 14-year-old teenage girl, Savannah Grace Childress, will return home to North Carolina on Sunday -- 10 days after investigators say she was abducted from her home by a man who contacted her online through her school-issued laptop, according to multiple law enforcement agencies.

The alleged kidnapper has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading law enforcement officers on a chase and crashing into a snowbank.

Savannah was discovered by officers with the Lonoke Police Department in a McDonald's parking lot in Lonoke, Arkansas. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, officers spotted a Dodge SUV driven by the alleged kidnapper, 38-year-old William Robert Ice from Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

"The officers exited their patrol car and approached the suspect vehicle. The officers could see two people inside the SUV and ordered the driver to get out of the vehicle," according to a press release from the Arkansas State Police.

BREAKING: The Arkansas State Police has released a statement about the abduction of Savannah Childress, age 14. READ THE FULL STATEMENT HERE. @WFMY #SavannahChildress #AmberAlert pic.twitter.com/mSqPCd1Otc — Ben Smart (@BenSmartWFMY) February 21, 2021

Ice, the alleged kidnapper, followed officers' orders, but as he began to step out of the vehicle, he aimed a gun at one of the officers and began shooting, critically wounding the officer.

The second Lonoke officer, who was not hurt, returned gunfire as Ice re-entered the vehicle and sped off.

An Arkansas State Trooper nearby heard about the officer shot over police radio and spotted the suspect vehicle leaving the McDonald’s parking lot. The trooper then pursued the vehicle through Lonoke, south along Arkansas Highway 31, and onto Raprich Road, where the vehicle then crashed into a snowbank.

"A 14-year-old female passenger fled from the vehicle and was secured by a state trooper," the press release said. "Inside the SUV, the trooper found Ice critically injured from what preliminarily appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The teenage girl was confirmed to be Savannah Childress, after collaboration between the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, Special Agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division.

Ice was taken to a hospital in Little Rock, AK, where he died. His body is now in the custody of Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death.

The alleged kidnapper, William Ice, 38, was also wanted by law enforcement in Pennsylvania in connection with other child predator cases.

The wounded Lonoke police officer is hospitalized and in stable condition.

The kidnapping timeline

New information from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office on Sunday sheds light on the intense law enforcement work that went into searching for Savannah.

The case began on February 11, when Savannah Childress was reported missing from her home on Canaan Road in Denton.

As the investigation began, it was soon discovered that Savannah was using her school-issued laptop to talk with someone using multiple online platforms.

Detectives then discovered that the mysterious person Savannah was communicating with online was also talking with several other underage girls in Alamance County, NC.

These young girls were interviewed by the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, who helped detectives identify the man as 38-year-old William Ice of Mercer County, Pennsylvania.

"Investigators were able to determine that William Ice had removed Savannah from her residence on February 11 and were also able to identify a red Dodge Durango that he was possibly driving," the press release said.

Arrest warrants for first-degree kidnapping and soliciting a child by computer were taken out against Ice.

Law enforcement agencies across the U.S. launched an investigation, that included the FBI, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Marshal's Service, and the Pennsylvania State Police.

Investigators then determined that Ice was near a McDonalds in Lonoke County, Arkansas, near I-40, and police in the town were notified.

This information led to the subsequent shootout, police chase, and rescue of Savannah Childress.

Mother relieved, Amber Alert canceled

The Amber Alert was canceled for 14-year-old Savannah Childress just after midnight on Sunday morning. Her mother, Nicole Childress, confirmed that Savannah was found safe in Arkansas.

Nicole said she was told that Savannah was being taken to the hospital to be checked out and that she had not spoken to her daughter as of yet.

On Saturday, more than 100 people joined a community-led search for Childress. Search crews gathered at Denton Wesleyan Church in Denton, NC, before splitting up into teams to search four sections of land around the area.

The search teams utilized maps, radios, ATVs, four-wheelers, and search dogs to comb the woods for Savannah.

Childress went missing on Thursday, Feb. 11 around 4:20 p.m after her father, Michael Childress, searched the home and saw she was not there, officials said.

Savannah's parents had received an alert from the Davidson County School district after Savannah didn't show up to the bus stop to pick up her younger sister. Her parents immediately called local authorities for help.

At the time, she had last been seen in the area of Canaan Church Road in Denton, wearing a yellow Mickey Mouse hooded sweatshirt and black with neon green ASICS shoes.

Detectives found that Savannah had been communicating online with an unidentified subject through multiple online communication platforms.

The communications with the unidentified subject were explicit in nature and the conversations included what detectives considered to be “grooming” techniques and practices, commonly utilized by sexual predators.

Savannah's parents had just spoken with WFMY News 2 on Wednesday. They were pleading for their daughter's safe return.

"I am just heartbroken, I miss my baby," said Nicole Childress, Savannah's mother.