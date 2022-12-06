He also shot the baby's grandmother multiple times, a sergeant with the Newton County sheriff's office said.

COVINGTON, Ga. — UPDATE: Authorities say a man shot and killed his baby's mother before taking their 1-year-old daughter late Saturday night in Covington. They say he then killed the baby and himself Sunday morning in Riverdale.

Sgt. Jack Redlinger with the Newton County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news with 11Alive.

Redlinger says they received a 911 call around 11:14 p.m. to a home on Chandler Field Drive in Covington. When they arrived, they saw the mother shot dead and the grandmother with multiple gunshot wounds. The grandmother was transported to Atlanta Medical Center and her condition is unknown.

The grandmother was able to tell deputies that 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett was taken by 38-year-old Darian Javaris Bennett after he shot them.

The mother's two older children, ages 11 and 12, were at the home when the shooting occurred.

Riverdale Police responded to this morning's shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, along with the Newton County Sheriff's Office, said Jaquari Bennett was taken around 11 p.m. on Saturday night by 38-year-old Darian Javaris Bennett.

They were last seen off Chandler Field Drive in Covington and are believed to be traveling in a 2000 Black Honda Accord with Georgia tag RGK4146.