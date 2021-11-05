6-week old babies abducted during shooting, in 'extreme danger,' authorities say

Lorenzo and Matteo Rogers, the 6-week old twins were abducted Tuesday and last seen at 10:20 a.m. in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Two 6-week old babies are believed to be in "extreme danger," the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in an alert.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated an Amber Alert at the request of the Savannah Police Department.

Lorenzo and Matteo Rogers, the 6-week old twins were abducted Tuesday during a shooting and last seen at 10:20 a.m. on the 1500 Block of East 36th Street in Savannah, the alert said.

#SPDAlert SPD is looking for a black female possibly named Kathleen(photo from previous day). She has 6-week-old boys named Matto and Lorenzo who were taken during a shooting on NE 36th Street. She is traveling in a white sedan possibly a Kia Optima. Anyone with info call 911! pic.twitter.com/2LZU0Z4dZz — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) May 11, 2021

They said the suspect and children are believed to be traveling in a Nissan Altima or Kia Optima and believed to be in extreme danger. They did not say what direction the vehicle was believed to be traveling.

The Savannah Police Department said the woman's name could be Kathleen.