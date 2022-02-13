Anyone who sees or has information about their whereabouts or of the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old who is believed to have been abducted from the same area a woman was found dead in.



The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Marlaya Monet Patterson is a 3-year-old Black female, approximately three feet tall, weighing 40 pounds with brown hair, and brown eyes. Police said they believed she is in danger.

Her alleged abductor is assumed to be her father, Corey Lamont Patterson, CMPD said.

Police described Patterson as 31 years old, Black, male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The pair was last seen leaving the area near Swan Drive. The vehicle is a Silver 2012 Ford Escape with NC license tag number BDB2527.