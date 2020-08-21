x
AMBER Alert issued for missing 14-month-old Colorado City boy

Police believe Klay Guzman was taken by 28-year-old Matthew Guzman.

COLORADO CITY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story explaining AMBER Alert's.

The Colorado City Police Department issued an AMBER Alert for a missing toddler. 

According to the Colorado City Police Department, 14-month-old Klay Guzman was taken by 28-year-old Matthew Guzman. 

Klay is 2'6'' and 30 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Matthew is 5'10'' and 200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a white Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plate HKB4110.

