AMBER Alert issued for missing North Carolina 4-year-old

Officials believe they may be traveling US 17 north in a Burgundy 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser with NC license tag number TCY-9075.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old child from Brunswick County.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Aubrey Leanne McFarland is about 3' tall and weighs around 42 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, black leggings, black zip-up boots and a pink fleece jacket.

Officials believe the suspect is Elijah Muhammad McFarland. He is described as being 37 years old, about 5' 8" tall and weighing 161 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes

