x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Baby at center of Texas alert found safe, deputies say

The woman accused of taking Sonni Meilike was also found safe.

LIVINGSTON, Texas — The 2-week-old baby at the center of the Livingston AMBER Alert that was issued Thursday night has been found safe, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the child, whose name we've removed because she's been found, and her biological mother, the woman accused of taking her, met with law enforcement and CPS personnel.

The child's biological mother did not have custodial rights, according to investigators.

It's unknown if the child is now in CPS custody.

The AMBER Alert has been canceled. 

Sheriff Lyons would like to announce that the Polk County Amber Alert has been canceled. At this time, Sylvia Norman...

Posted by Polk County Sheriff's Office TX, Sheriff Byron Lyons on Friday, October 7, 2022

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

South Carolina governor requests analysis of law enforcement response to school threat hoaxes

Before You Leave, Check This Out