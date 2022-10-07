The woman accused of taking Sonni Meilike was also found safe.

LIVINGSTON, Texas — The 2-week-old baby at the center of the Livingston AMBER Alert that was issued Thursday night has been found safe, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the child, whose name we've removed because she's been found, and her biological mother, the woman accused of taking her, met with law enforcement and CPS personnel.

The child's biological mother did not have custodial rights, according to investigators.

It's unknown if the child is now in CPS custody.

The AMBER Alert has been canceled.