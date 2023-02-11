American Airlines restarts nonstop service from CAE to Miami

The returning seasonal service from CAE will begin on Saturday, June 3 and conclude on August 12, with booking available.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thinking about a vacation? American Airlines will be restarting its nonstop service from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) to Miami International Airport (MIA).

The returning seasonal service from CAE will begin on Saturday, June 3 and conclude on August 12. The route will be available to book on the American Airlines website starting tomorrow, Saturday, February 11, 2023.

The flight is currently scheduled to depart CAE at 7:25 a.m. and arrive at MIA at 9:20 a.m. The aircraft type slated to be used for this route will be an E170 or E175, with roughly 65 – 76 seats configured into business and economy classes.

The nonstop service to Miami will allow passengers to more easily connect and continue on to popular tropical locations like Aruba, Jamaica and Barbados.